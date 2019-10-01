MnDOT’s District 7 announces $700,000 available for local community projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced Tuesday that a total of $6.2 million is available in grants for local community projects, including an available $700,000 in MnDOT’s District 7.
Communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to MnDOT.
For the 2019-2020 application cycle, MnDOT is conducting a solicitation for the Transportation Alternative program. Applicants must submit a letter of intent to be considered for the program. A regional representative will then contact applicants to help review the project proposal and the steps necessary for delivering a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.
MnDOT’s District 7 in south central Minnesota has been allocated $700,000.
In short, the Transportation Alternative program offers a competitive grant for greater Minnesota communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, safe routes to school and more.
Projects that are selected for the Transportation Alternatives program must be implemented in 2024.
The grant solicitation timeline is as follows:
More information about the grant details, Transportation Alternatives program and how to submit a letter of intent can be found on MnDOT’s website.
