2nd degree assault charges for man who struck two people, one with a pistol, at a bonfire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Blue Earth County, charges are filed against a Mankato man who allegedly pistol-whipped one man and threatened a woman with her child.
28-year-old Lewahn Smith is accused of slapping a woman at a bonfire before using a pistol to cut the hands of another man holding the woman's child, who is under two-years-old.
The criminal complaint says Smith was dropped off at the bonfire and started an argument with the woman.
Following the alleged slap, Smith then pulled and loaded a pistol and aimed it at the woman.
When she ran away, the complaint says Smith pointed the gun at the man and child before hitting the man with the gun on his hands.
Officers say Smith fled at that point and was found at a relative's house hiding in the attic.
He now faces three felony counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and is due in court October 10th.
