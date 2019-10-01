Partnership between MSU-Mankato and Maverick Software continues with five-year extension

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 13-year partnership continues between Minnesota State University Mankato and Maverick Software, a consulting firm that helps technology students find full-time employment.
The University announced the five-year, near $2.9 million contract extension will allow the Department of Computer Information Science to continue its specialized training in computer programming.
The department says 142 students employed part-time in the "Project Maverick" program have received full-time employment after graduation.
C-I-S department heads also say the employment opportunities have many students entering the workforce with the equivalent of workforce experience through the program.
