Partnership between MSU-Mankato and Maverick Software continues with five-year extension
By KEYC Online Staff | October 1, 2019 at 9:36 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 9:36 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 13-year partnership continues between Minnesota State University Mankato and Maverick Software, a consulting firm that helps technology students find full-time employment.

The University announced the five-year, near $2.9 million contract extension will allow the Department of Computer Information Science to continue its specialized training in computer programming.

The department says 142 students employed part-time in the "Project Maverick" program have received full-time employment after graduation.

C-I-S department heads also say the employment opportunities have many students entering the workforce with the equivalent of workforce experience through the program.

