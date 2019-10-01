Patience necessary with fall fertilizer application to prevent less and protect environment

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - For farmers thinking about fall fertilizer, knowing when and where to apply nitrogen fertilizer is key to preventing loss of product and protecting water quality.
A researcher at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center advises farmers to be patient if they plan to apply fertilizer this fall.
Being patient allows for soil temperatures to decrease and it's suggested that soil should be below 50 degrees.
“When soil temps are greater than 50 degrees, the nitrogen in the manure converts from nitrate nitrogen fairly quickly and then it can move with water in the soil and end up in surface and ground water but it can end up in surface and ground water which is bad not only from an environmental stand point but bad for farmers’ economy too,” said Jeff Vetsch, University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center researcher.
Beginning in the fall of 2020, fall fertilizer will not be allowed on areas most vulnerable to groundwater contamination under the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s groundwater protection rule.
A direct link to the map of vulnerable regions is attached here.
A direct link to updated soil temps can be found at the link attached here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.