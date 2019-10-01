Scarlets continue winning tradition

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West girls' soccer team is ranked seventh in the state with the section tournament right around the corner.
We caught up with the squad earlier this week as the Scarlets gear up for postseason play.
Mankato West may have graduated a number of key seniors from last year’s group, but that hasn’t stopped the Scarlets from a successful season.
“We really wanted to keep that tradition going, so we had a lot of people step up. A lot of young athletes that are walking on the team as starters, and it’s big,” said Kristen Rasmussen, West senior.
The team’s only loss on the season came back on August 29th against Owatonna.
“I’m really proud of the way that team reacted to that loss, they realized they had to do some things differently, and that’s what we’ve done. To land where we are with only the one loss is great,” said Crissy Makela, West head coach.
The Scarlets hope to advance to a fourth straight state tournament, with section 2A tournament play beginning later this week.
“I think we’re in a really good place, I don’t know that we’ve hit our peak yet. I think when section play gets here, we’ll be on our way up. We’ve tried a lot of different formations, so the combination of all of that has maybe not allowed us to get super comfortable in what we’re doing because we’ve been moving things around a bit. I think things are going to settle in really nicely, we just need some of the JV players that we pulled up and get them settled in as well,” said Makela.
Section rankings come out later this week, we’ll have more from the upcoming tournament on KEYC News 12.
