S.S. Boutique fights to continue making impact in community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Brianna Anderson and Jaime Spaid move mountains to help people in need. KEYC’s Stacy Steinhagen shares a behind-the-scenes look at S.S. Boutique Monday, where Founder Brianna Anderson and Co-Director Jaime Spaid are at their best.
Anderson’s daily routine begins at 5:30 a.m. and, as you can imagine, is exhausting.
After getting her six children ready for school at her home in Mapleton, Anderson ventures out for the one-hour commute to drop her children off at school in Henderson.
Anderson says she typically leaves the house with her children by 6:30 a.m. during the school year, and sometimes even earlier if the weather is bad.
After dropping her children off in Henderson for school, Anderson has a full workday ahead of her. Some days, it’s 10 to 12 hours at S.S. Boutique.
Then it’s time for her evening routine - mostly consisting of “getting the kiddos home, preparing dinner, baths and the bedtime routine.”
With her busy schedule that includes six children, a husband, a pet rat, “lots of chickens" and a part-time job, Anderson is then focused on a full-time passion to fuel her soul.
She established S.S. Boutique nearly five years ago.
“I was fortunate enough to do this. To put all the time, and hours, and money, and sweat and tears into it,” Anderson said. “If I want to see it done, then I’m going to do it.”
S.S. Boutique turns donations into a free store for its customers. Nearly 7,000 pounds (3.18 ton) of clothing is given away every month. The store serves a need while providing dignity. Anyone can shop at S.S. Boutique, no questions asked.
After four years of substantial growth, Brianna decided to add a business partner; that’s where Jaime Spaid comes in.
Spaid says that experiences throughout her life have prepared her for this role.
“I got into drugs pretty young and I was using and I grew up with that life. And because I didn’t want my family to see what I was into as a young adult, I just stayed away, and that meant sleeping in my car and that meant staying at people’s houses and not having a home. And I think that I can relate to people,” Spaid says.
Spaid makes an effort to meet people wherever they are, struggles and all.
"I understand that people are still valuable no matter where they are in life. I was able to come back from a pretty rotten place, and now I can give back to people. I can go into the shop and meet 50 different people who are in various positions of crisis in their life and I can say ‘I know right where you’re at. Calm down, take a breath, because this isn’t the end of it. This is the beginning of getting better,’” Spaid adds.
Anderson and Spaid are now the ones at the crossroads.
The two women are not receiving any income from running S.S. Boutique, making it difficult to keep up with life’s expenses.
“I also have bills to pay. I hate admitting that I need help," Anderson said, who works 40-60 hours per week without receiving a paycheck.
“It’s rough. It brings us to the edge a lot,” added Spaid.
Applying for grants to keep the doors open and serving the community keeps the women from the work they thoroughly enjoy.
“I just get angry and bitter when I had to start chasing the money because that’s not why I set out to do this,” Anderson said.
Both women are fully invested in the non-profit because they love to help others, especially all the children who face struggles in their young lives.
“I became a mom. There’s so much bullying. I didn’t want my kids to go to school and get bullied," Anderson said. “I was thinking, ‘What if other kids are getting bullied?' They go to school with dirty clothes on because of financial circumstances of their parents. And it’s not their fault.”
At S.S. Boutique’s core: no barriers. Their mission is to uplift all who come through its doors. Because of this, there is no data collection of anyone who shops at the non-profit or seeks advice on where to get resources, which makes it very difficult for S.S. Boutique to be awarded grants to continue to fund everything it provides for the community.
Anderson added, "We are helping in a different way that people can’t or haven’t been able to, and it’s amazing to do. I would want somebody to help me if I was in a position, and still treat me with dignity. That’s what we want to provide to people.”
Anderson and Spaid say that they will be unable to continue operating S.S. Boutique if they do not receive further support.
“The need’s not going anywhere. The need grows because we are getting our information out there to other organizations and other organizations are hearing about us. So we can’t go away," Anderson said.
If you’d like to donate, more information can be found on S.S. Boutique’s website and Facebook page.
