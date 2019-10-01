Timberwolves begin training camp at MSU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Timberwolves were in town Tuesday at Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Taylor Center to begin their 2019 training camp.
This is the eighth time that the Timberwolves will have spent at least a portion of its training camp in Mankato, but the first time since 2014.
In a special tribute to former head coach Flip Saunders, Karl–Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington wore a Saunders jersey.
“I just thought it would mean a lot to Ryan you know he’s just trying to find creative ways to bring the team together and make sure we understand what’s our why and Ryan’s why is his father, this is something that means a lot to him and I thought we should embrace it. It’s something that means a lot to him, it should mean a lot to us, we’re all a family in this journey together so I thought this would be a cool tribute to him, his Dad wore 14 in college. I think that it’s going to be cool to be coaching today and this week to be able to see his Dad in us, people who played for his Dad, people who have been brought here because of his Dad’s contributions to this organization,” Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves center, said.
Along with Towns other players on the team have stepped into leadership roles as well.
“I’m not the loudest guy or the talkative guy but I can lead by example, just try to go out here and play as hard as I can and guys got questions anything like that, I’m always open so it’s a solid group I think everybody’s pretty much open to one another, we can talk about anything so it’s pretty cool,” Jeff Teague, Timberwolves guard, said.
“Jeff does provide a good example because he’s a guy that’s been in the playoffs for every season in his career except last year so he understands, he wants to get back and he wants to help get a team to a level where you can compete and you can contend down the line so having him and being that example is a positive,” Ryan Saunders, Timberwolves head coach, said.
The Timberwolves will practice at Bresnan Arena again Wednesday before heading back to the cities Thursday to finish out training camp at Mayo Clinic Square.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.