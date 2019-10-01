Timberwolves begin training camp at MSU

“I just thought it would mean a lot to Ryan you know he’s just trying to find creative ways to bring the team together and make sure we understand what’s our why and Ryan’s why is his father, this is something that means a lot to him and I thought we should embrace it. It’s something that means a lot to him, it should mean a lot to us, we’re all a family in this journey together so I thought this would be a cool tribute to him, his Dad wore 14 in college. I think that it’s going to be cool to be coaching today and this week to be able to see his Dad in us, people who played for his Dad, people who have been brought here because of his Dad’s contributions to this organization,” Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves center, said.