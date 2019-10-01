VINE Faith in Action offers diabetes information session

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action will host an information session called “What Everyone Should Know About Diabetes” on Friday, Oct. 4 from 1-2:30 p.m.
Dr. Benjamin Paul will discuss preventing, delaying and managing diabetes during a presentation at the VINE Adult Community Center. He will also discuss the role of physical activity, healthy eating, medication and more.
This event is free and open to the public.
Contact VINE’s Diabetes Prevention Program Coordinator Katie Simon at (507) 386-5586 to register or learn more.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.