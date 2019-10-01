Waseca man dies after crash near Blooming Grove Township

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — A 30-year-old Waseca man has died from injuries sustained in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Cynthia Jo Newman, 23, was traveling northbound in an Oldsmobile Bravada on Minnesota Highway 13 near Blooming Grove Township in Waseca County when her vehicle collided with a bicyclist.
Anthony Michael Hodge, the bicyclist, died as a result of the collision.
The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by North Memorial Ambulance.
