Waseca man dies after crash near Blooming Grove Township

By Jake Rinehart | October 1, 2019 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:07 PM

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — A 30-year-old Waseca man has died from injuries sustained in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Cynthia Jo Newman, 23, was traveling northbound in an Oldsmobile Bravada on Minnesota Highway 13 near Blooming Grove Township in Waseca County when her vehicle collided with a bicyclist.

Anthony Michael Hodge, the bicyclist, died as a result of the collision.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by North Memorial Ambulance.

