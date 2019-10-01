Mankato West wins OT thriller in Cancer Awareness Game

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West girls’ soccer team is currently ranked seventh in the state, and Monday, the Scarlets played host to Austin in a Big 9 conference match–up.
Scarlets hosting their annual Cancer Awareness Game.
Mankato West raised funds for charity with raffle tickets, and a silent auction during the game.
The squad also recognized those impacted by cancer.
“This is the sixth year of this, which is amazing to think that this is how long we’ve been doing it. We’ve had the dump truck for four of those six years. It’s been a lot of fun to put this on. Cancer has touched individual team members, and that would include myself. It’s nice to put this on, raise some money, and honor those people in our presence,” said Crissy Makela, West head coach.
Scarlets would top Austin, 4-1 in overtime.
Four different Scarlets found the back of the net.
