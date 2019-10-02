Approximately 1,800 cyclists to participate in Mankato River Ramble on Sunday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Approximately 1,800 cyclists are expected to participate in this year’s Mankato River Ramble on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Greater Minnesota’s largest bike ride includes scenic tours of 12, 26 and 44 mile rides.
The Mankato River Ramble is described as “a community-wide celebration for cyclists, music lovers and foodies of all ages.” The Ramble features five rest stops that include live music, baked goods and scenic autumn views.
The Mankato River Ramble is an annual fundraiser for the Greater Mankato Bike & Walk Advocates and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota. In less than 10 years, the River Ramble has generated over $100,000 to fund bicycle education programs, build mountain bike trails and add infrastructure that includes dozens of bicycle racks and directional signage around the greater Mankato area.
Same-day registration is available at Land of Memories Park from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
More information can be found on Mankato River Ramble’s website.
