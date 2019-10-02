Blue Earth County Library encourages kids and families to attend upcoming Storytime series events

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the weather starts to cool down, parents looking for events for the kids indoors can check out Blue Earth County Library’s Storytime series.
Kids five and under and their parents are encouraged to attend the free event, which takes place at 10:30 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The half-hour event features reading, activities and more.
Upcoming events include BENCHS Storytime this Thursday, which will feature therapy dogs and Chinese Storytime this Saturday, which will feature stories and more in Mandarin.
“And we really focus on promoting early literacy and developing a relationship with the families who come in. Our Storytimes are for both the caregivers and the children," Kelly McBride, director of library services, said.
Saturday’s Storytime is in Mandarin only, but families who are interested in learning Mandarin and Chinese culture are encouraged to attend.
