Brown County Historical Society offers free admission on Saturdays during Oktoberfest

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society announced Wednesday that the museum will be waiving its admission fee during New Ulm’s Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12.
The Prohibition exhibit “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” will feature some new additions during these two weekends as well. The additions include articles, advertisements and pictures taken from local Prohibition-era newspapers.
For more information on the exhibit, contact the Brown County Historical Society by phone at (507) 233-2620.
