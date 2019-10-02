Brown County Historical Society offers free admission on Saturdays during Oktoberfest

The Brown County Historical Society announced Wednesday that the museum will be waiving its admission fee during New Ulm’s Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. (Source: Brown County Historical Society)
By Jake Rinehart | October 2, 2019 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 4:43 PM

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society announced Wednesday that the museum will be waiving its admission fee during New Ulm’s Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12.

The Prohibition exhibit “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” will feature some new additions during these two weekends as well. The additions include articles, advertisements and pictures taken from local Prohibition-era newspapers.

For more information on the exhibit, contact the Brown County Historical Society by phone at (507) 233-2620.

