Community member hopes to start a conversation on how to help students cope with stress

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A community member is hoping to help provide emotional and mental support for children as the school season starts back up.
Melissa Enter is an instructor with the Massage in Schools Association and teaches infant massage classes along with classes for children and adults.
She said massage can be used to teach children to ask permission before entering another person’s space, and promote healthy coping mechanisms.
She hopes to start a conversation on helping students cope with stress, and make more resources available to them by working together.
“I hear about different things happening in different classrooms, but I don’t know who the people are that are doing them and if I’m actively looking for them and can’t find them, then that means we need to do better in building our collaboration of resources so that people can know what is out there for them,” said massage instructor, Melissa Enter.
Enter also works with children in hospitals, children’s centers, day cares and early childhood education programs.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.