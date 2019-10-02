Examining the potential Congressional District 1 race

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Election season is about one year away and our congressional district, district one, has the potential to be the most scrutinized race of all.
Freshman Republican Representative Jim Hagedorn will more than likely take on Democrat Dan Feehan who threw his hat into the race Tuesday.
The race between these two back in 2018 was extremely close.
“Good news is it’s going to attract a lot of national attention, it’s going to be important," said Kevin Parsneau, a political science professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato. "People will really want to know what’s going on in District One. The bad news is it’s going to attract a lot of attention for people who don’t like outside independent expenditures, they don’t like the congressional campaign committees coming in and weighing in. They are going to probably be spending a lot of money and time in this district.”
Hagedorn defeated Feehan by approximately 1,300 votes in 2018.
It was the Republican’s third run for the office.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.