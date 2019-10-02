Examining the potential Congressional District 1 race

“Good news is it’s going to attract a lot of national attention, it’s going to be important," said Kevin Parsneau, a political science professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato. "People will really want to know what’s going on in District One. The bad news is it’s going to attract a lot of attention for people who don’t like outside independent expenditures, they don’t like the congressional campaign committees coming in and weighing in. They are going to probably be spending a lot of money and time in this district.”