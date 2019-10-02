Gov. Walz seeks applicants for Biofuels Council

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Applications are now open for all 15 seats on Gov. Tim Walz’s Biofuels Council.
The members of the Biofuels Council will advise the governor and cabinet on how to best support the Minnesota biofuels industry.
“The Governor’s Biofuels Council demonstrates our commitment to supporting the agriculture and biofuels industries and seizing the opportunity to move Minnesota toward a cleaner, greener transportation sector,” said Walz. “I encourage Minnesotans in every corner of the state to apply and share their expertise on this critical issue.”
The Biofuels Council will be comprised of 15 members, including representatives of agriculture, biofuels and transportation industries, as well as environmental and conservation groups. This group will be tasked with creating a report of advising the governor and cabinet on how to best expand the use of biofuels, increase carbon efficiency of biofuels and implement biofuels as part of Minnesota’s larger goal to reduce greenhouse gas production in the transportation sector.
As stated in Executive Order 19-35 that Gov. Walz signed on Sept. 16, the report must be completed by November 2020.
