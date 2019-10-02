Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund named October’s Hope in Bloom partner by Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse is partnering with the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund as part of their Hope in Bloom initiative to help raise the community’s awareness of cancer and encourage support during the month of October.
“Like so many people, cancer has directly impacted our lives," said Deb Newman, owner of Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse. “The fact we have an organization that helps those in our area by providing support and access to much needed information and resources is vital in anyone’s cancer journey. Through their JZ Caring Box program, and collaboration with other worthy cancer support organizations such as the American Cancer Society, LiveSTRONG at the YMCA and grow MANkato, the JZCF not only helps to comfort and support patients but increases community education and awareness about cancer, preventative health and more. Cancer is a life-changing disease – spreading the word about prevention in our community and helping survivors reclaim their total health is something we feel passionate about. We would love to live in a world free of cancer.”
“The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund is proud and honored to have been selected by Hilltop Florist as their Hope in Bloom partner during October," Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund Director Tami Paulsen said. “This is a very generous and wonderful program initiated by Hilltop Florist to support the Greater Mankato non-profit community. We truly appreciate the financial support that Hope in Bloom will contribute and the increased public awareness this program will provide the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, our important work and our vision to help change the cancer journey.”
For more information about the Hope in Bloom initiative, visit the Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse website.
