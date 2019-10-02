Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund named October’s Hope in Bloom partner by Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse

“Like so many people, cancer has directly impacted our lives," said Deb Newman, owner of Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse. “The fact we have an organization that helps those in our area by providing support and access to much needed information and resources is vital in anyone’s cancer journey. Through their JZ Caring Box program, and collaboration with other worthy cancer support organizations such as the American Cancer Society, LiveSTRONG at the YMCA and grow MANkato, the JZCF not only helps to comfort and support patients but increases community education and awareness about cancer, preventative health and more. Cancer is a life-changing disease – spreading the word about prevention in our community and helping survivors reclaim their total health is something we feel passionate about. We would love to live in a world free of cancer.”