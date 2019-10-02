Kids exercise to school for Walk and Bike to School Day

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Plenty of smiles riding up to area elementary schools this morning.
Dozens of children on bikes and many more walkers chose to participate in this year's International Walk and Bike to School Day.
Walk and Bike to School Day is also a state-wide initiative with more than 200 Minnesota schools participating each year.
It’s aimed to increase student physical activity as well as practice pedestrian and bicycle safety.
“I hope they know they can safely walk to school or bike to school and I hope parents know that too. I hope they understand that exercise in the long term of their life is going to help them. It’s going to make them feel better about themselves, give them more energy and help them focus," says Jason Grovom, Principle at Eagle Lake Elementary.
Many parents even got in on the fun, riding a bike or walking alongside their kids.
