Local 5th grader creates project to help fight hunger

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 11-year-old Karinya Glackler-Riquelme joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss the project she started to help raise awareness of child hunger.
Karinya is a fifth grader at Bridges Community School. She’s a creative thinker and artist. First she had the idea to make a sculpture out of food. Then that idea became a project where the community can get together to create art while spreading awareness of child hunger.
“At a young age I was taught that girls can do anything," says Karinya. She says she wanted to do an event to help spread awareness on the issue of hunger. “I had to think about going to school and not having food... and it would be a lot harder.”
Sculptures Helping a Lot of Pupils Eat (SHAPE) is a project that has families who design and build a sculpture out of food items. Food items are provided for them the morning of the event. Each team receives an assortment of identical food items, and they have three hours to create their sculpture.
The event takes place on National Family Volunteer Day, November 23rd. Teams will design and build their sculptures from 8:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. Then right after their done building, the exhibit opens at 11:00 a.m. for public viewing. Folks can then vote on their favorite sculpture. People may purchase additional votes for $1.00.
The fee is $450 for team registration, and a $1.00 fee to view the exhibition. Teams are not limited to just family members, as family’s can mean your friends, coworkers, church families, and classmates. At least two of the team members must be under 18.
