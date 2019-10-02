Mankato area restaurants donate proceeds to Stick a Fork in Cancer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - John Kind, Executive Director at Mankato Family YMCA, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss the upcoming Stick a Fork in Cancer fundraiser.
The fundraiser takes place Oct. 10, 2019 with 27 restaurants will be participating. Proceeds go towards cancer funds, including Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, American Cancer Society and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA.
For more information and a full list of restaurants, visit https://mankatoymca.org/stick-a-fork-in-cancer/
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.