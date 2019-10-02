Mankato house fire deemed arson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fire Monday night around 10:15 at 2401 Volk Avenue, that's just off Third Avenue north of Highway 14.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshalls Office and Mankato Public Safety Fire Personnel deemed the fire an arson after examining the scene and based on evidence they found.
The investigation includes samples that have been pulled from the home that are being tested.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
Officials are asking anyone with information to step forward.
The arson hotline is 1–800–723–2020.
In addition, there is a reward involved with anyone who can help with the investigation.
