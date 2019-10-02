Mankato public safety officials celebrate National Coffee with Cops day at Coffee Hag

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Coffee with a Cop Day.
To celebrate, Mankato Public Safety police and firefighters started the day at Coffee Hag.
The hour–long event gave to community the opportunity to come together for conversation with local law enforcement.
The agency approached the Coffee to host the gathering and owner Jen Melby–Kelley was eager for the opportunity.
“The vibe when I walked in was really positive and there was a lot of conversation going on and I see some of my customers that I know just having really great conversations with police officers and that feels good, because the community wants to get to know there police officers I think. A lot of us are afraid and so to be able to stand there and talk to somebody in uniform and have a conversation is a gift,” Melby-Kelley said.
This is one of many efforts Mankato officials have made to connect and listen to the Mankato area.
