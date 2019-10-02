Minnesota State-Mankato’s Healthy Mavericks Coalition to host Town Hall on underage drinking

Minnesota State-Mankato’s Healthy Mavericks Coalition to host Town Hall on underage drinking
By Jake Rinehart | October 1, 2019 at 8:22 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 8:22 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Healthy Mavericks Alcohol and Drug Prevention Coalition is hosting a town hall meeting and panel discussion on how students can lower their risks of consequences that result from underage drinking from 3 to 4 p.m. in Ostrander Auditorium, located in the Centennial Student Union, on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Panelists for this event include representatives from Mankato Public Safety, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA), the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office and Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Violence Awareness Response Program, Alcohol & Drug Studies Program and Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX.

This event is free and open to the public.

