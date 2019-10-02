MnDOT encourages cities, schools to apply for Transportation Alternatives funding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — MnDOT is opening up a pot of money to Minnesota communities, schools and other partners to help fund local enhancements.
The agency has allocated $6.2 million dollars in grants, with $700,000 available for South Central Minnesota.
Part of the Transportation Alternatives Program, all projects selected must be completed in 2024.
The winning applications will be announced in April.
This past April in our area, a trail along Stoltzman Road was approved as well as some updates to a Gaylord trail.
Deadlines and important dates for the application process can be found below:
