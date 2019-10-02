MSU Men’s Basketball Team gets opportunity to watch Timberwolves train

“It’s very cool, there’s not too many colleges that get this experience so just to have them here and the accessibility they’re giving us to watch practice and stuff like that is very cool. Just to see that they’re pros I mean we’re D–II but just to see the energy they bring, how they prepare, the intensity they bring and just how engaged they are from the coaches all the way down to the players is very exciting to see and very interesting,” Jamal Nixon, MSU junior guard, said.