MSU Men’s Basketball Team gets opportunity to watch Timberwolves train

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in Mankato this week to begin their 2019 training camp.
The MSU basketball team had the opportunity to observe practice and learn from the pros.
“Well I think it’s great for our athletes to come in and watch practice, how professionals really approach every single thing and that’s a big thing, we talk about that with our own guys but for them to be able to sit here and watch Big KAT and Wiggins and Culver come to practice and how they approach every single drill and how hard they go is a great learning experience for our guys,” Matt Margenthaler, MSU head coach, said.
“It’s very cool, there’s not too many colleges that get this experience so just to have them here and the accessibility they’re giving us to watch practice and stuff like that is very cool. Just to see that they’re pros I mean we’re D–II but just to see the energy they bring, how they prepare, the intensity they bring and just how engaged they are from the coaches all the way down to the players is very exciting to see and very interesting,” Jamal Nixon, MSU junior guard, said.
The Mavericks still have some time before games start but that doesn’t mean they haven’t started thinking about the upcoming season and what they intend to bring to the table.
“I’m very excited, we’ve got a bunch of core guys coming back, got some new faces we’re bringing in, some very key pieces that we didn’t have last season. I think this is the best team that we’ve had chemistry wise so we’re very excited so I think we officially start practice on the 12th so we’re all very excited to get the season going and see where we can take it,” Nixon said.
“I think we’re there chemistry wise really, I think it’s going to give us huge success just knowing how each person plays knowing what they do well and what they don’t do well can actually take the team from lower to higher so it’s just about knowing our strengths and weaknesses and getting better every day,” Cameron Kirksey, MSU senior forward, said.
“This is a team that really can do some special things, we’ve been in the NCAA tournament now 13 out of the last 14 years, now we need to raise the bar a little bit and win some games, get to that elite 8, have an opportunity for a national championship and that’s our goal,” Margenthaler said.
MSU has an exhibition on October 22nd before a contest against Washburn on November 8th.
