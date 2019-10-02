New classes on chronic kidney disease at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kristi Wempen, clinical dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato, joined KEYC News 12 Midday to discuss their new classes on chronic kidney disease.
Chronic kidney disease is the gradual loss of kidney function. Chronic kidney disease shows no early symptoms, so it’s important to know your risks.
Lifestyle changes can help manage kidney disease, including drinking lots of water and eating a healthy diet with less salt.
Mayo Clinic Health Systems has sessions coming up from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 in the community room of the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Eastridge Clinic. No registration, and the classes are free.
If you’d like more information, visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org
