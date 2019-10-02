Nicollet Historical Society offers free documentaries every first Thursday of the month

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The 11th season of 'Films on First Thursdays' hosted by the Treaty Site History Center continues tomorrow.
The event gives the surrounding area the learning opportunity to watch a series of documentary films, on the first Thursday of every month.
Various partners throughout the community such as St. Peter Community and Family Education and the Nicollet County Historical Society put on the monthly film while keeping a theme in mind.
Tomorrow's film, titled War of the Worlds, was specifically chosen to align with the theme of October.
“It kind of lends itself to that Halloween type feeling – a bit of a thriller. The story that goes around it in the documentary, is a PBS documentary that was done for American experience, and it talks about the aftermath of the War of the World radio program and the elements that went into the hysteria that went in afterward,” executive director of the Nicollet County Historical Society Jessica Becker said.
The event is free and available to all ages starting at 7 p.m. at the Treaty Site Center.
For more information on upcoming films and screening locations visit https://www.facebook.com/NCHSMN.
