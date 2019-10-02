Tailgating, live music and more at this year’s MSU-Mankato Homecoming

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bill Tourville with the Minnesota State University, Mankato Homecoming committee to talk about what events they have planned for this weekend.
Events include Tailgating in a designated section of the parking lots right next to Blakeslee Stadium, and the Homecoming Concert 2019: SuperDuper KYLE .
Homecoming football game against University of Minnesota Duluth will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
For more info you can visit MSU-Mankato website, link to there Homecoming page here: https://mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.