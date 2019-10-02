Wednesday marks International Walk and Bike to School Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Wednesday is International Walk and Bike to School Day.
More than 200 Minnesota schools and thousands of students will participate, walking with friends, sisters, brothers or guardians.
The yearly tradition encourages both students and parents to increase their physical activity while practicing bike and pedestrian safety.
“One thing that we really hope that we take from it as a school and me myself as a physical education teacher is that lifelong activity. Being able to ride bike to school or walk to school and showing physical fitness that they can carry on throughout their life,” said Aric Attig, a K-5 physical education instructor.
The only bad part about the day?
Completely depending on the weather... in Minnesota.
“Well I hope that it doesn’t rain," Mckenzie Wilkins said. "I hope to get lots of exercise and be able to talk to my friends while biking.”
“This year I’m excited to come to school with my brother and maybe walk the ALPS trail once or twice,” Eloise Fry said.
The day encourages people to begin thinking about walkability and bike-ability to their various destinations.
