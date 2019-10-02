West Bank Establishing roots in South Central Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new commercial bank started operations in March and is getting their footing in the Mankato area.
West Bank is primarily a commercial bank based out of the West Des Moines area.
Attracted to Mankato's booming business sector, West Bank came to town when the company announced expansion westward to St. Cloud, Mankato and Owatonna.
“We have a community advisory board made up of great business people from the Mankato community. Our CEO Dave Nelson and our Chief Risk Officer Harlee Olafson have a long history in Mankato, although they are in Des Moines now. Our team here in Mankato has a long history in this market in the banking industry.”
West Bank had locations in the Des Moines area, Iowa City area and Rochester before expanding west.
