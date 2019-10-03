Alcohol and safety panel hopes to start conversation on consequences of underage drinking

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University is using some grant money to start a conversation about underage drinking and the consequences.
MSU’s Healthy Mavericks Alcohol and Drug Prevention Coalition is holding an alcohol and safety panel to reach the community.
The coalition received the grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.
Panel members will include the Committee Against Domestic Abuse, a Mankato police officer and others.
“We just want to bring awareness to the issues that might not be quite as obvious to underage drinking, things like sexual assault, consequences to your academics, we really want students to be aware that there is a lot more consequence behind underage drinking that they need to be aware of,” said Natalie Schuette, Healthy Mavericks project coordinator.
The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 from 3-4 p.m. in the Ostrander Auditorium in the University’s Centennial Student Union.
