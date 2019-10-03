Bumbulou expanding with new store in New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A family-owned children’s clothing store in Old Town Mankato expands to a second location in New Ulm.
Bumbelou is the latest small business to join New Ulm.
The boutique's new spot will be located at the old Olson Brother's building in the city's downtown.
They aren't the first local boutique to settle in both cities. Gallery 512 also has an Old Town Mankato and downtown New Ulm location.
Bumbelou says its tentative date for opening is November 8th.
