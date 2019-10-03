Department of Health and Human Services overpaid $3.7M for benefits to deceased

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal audit estimates that Minnesota made $3.7 million in unallowed payments to managed care organizations from 2014 to 2016 for dead people who had been enrolled in Medicaid.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the unallowed payments happened because the state didn't always properly update its records to show that beneficiaries had died.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services says it began fixing the problem and recovering the overpayments long ago.
