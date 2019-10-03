Escape room artist creates custom puzzles for clients

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Escape rooms are a fun way to get out of the house, but one woman has perfected the art of bringing the escape room to her clients.
Jennifer Deutz said she’s a pioneer in her field as she creates personalized and customized escape and puzzle rooms for events and parties.
Deutz has designed different rooms for after proms, galas and work parties. Her rooms vary by time and difficulty based on the client’s request.
She got started through her volunteer work in the community.
“Last year during the haunt, they wanted to do something new, and it was brought up that escape rooms are pretty popular, I love escape rooms and have done a fair few myself," said Jennifer Deutz of Escapist Designs, "so I designed three of them for the whole run of weekends in October and they were half hour rooms and they were incredibly popular.”
Deutz started Escapist Designs in February and is hoping to continue to supply fun for others while having some fun herself designing the escape and puzzle rooms.
For any inquiries, she can be contacted via email: jdescapistdesigns@gmail.com
