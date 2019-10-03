Explore Minnesota’s #ONLYINMN signage visits New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Hermann Monument is being recognized in a big way.
Explore Minnesota, a tourism organization, provided this signage to the town's Hermann the German statue.
The letters 'Hashtag Only in MN' highlight the statue as the only one in the state and the largest statue this side of the Mississippi.
The signage will be up for the town’s Oktoberfest celebration that begins this weekend," president and CEO of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce Michael Looft said.
"This is the first time that it has actually been past Mankato on the west side of the state, so this is a pretty big deal for us. Hopefully all the guests of Oktoberfest can come out and take photo opportunities and really explore the parks here in New Ulm."
The letters will be at the monument for three weeks until October 21st.
