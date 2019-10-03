Fort Dodge man in custody, charged with murder of Pastor

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KEYC) — A Fort Dodge man is in custody after allegedly killing a man at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Wednesday evening.
The Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m. about an unresponsive male outside the church.
Medics and officers began life-saving treatment upon arriving at the scene. The male was transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center.
Authorities say that the male, later identified by the Fort Dodge Police Department as 64-year-old Allen W. Henderson, a senior pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and long-time chaplain of all Fort Dodge area public safety agencies and first responders, died from injuries consistent with an assault.
Due to the nature of Henderson’s injuries, authorities had reason to believe the circumstances around Henderson’s death were suspicious.
Information obtained from witnesses in the area, as well as other evidence, indicated that there had been a confrontation at the church. Shortly thereafter, Henderson’s body was located outside the church.
Law enforcement agents continued to gather information about the events that had transpired and were able to identify a potential suspect.
Officers were directed to the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue, where they believed the potential suspect may be.
While investigating the area, law enforcement located and apprehended the potential suspect, 36-year-old Joshua James Pendleton of Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Pendleton was taken into custody and transported to the Webster County Law Enforcement Center for further questioning at approximately 7 p.m.
At this time, Pendleton has been charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery.
The Fort Dodge Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) confirmed to KEYC News 12 that the investigation remains ongoing.
