Hope Interfaith Center to hold courageous conversation events

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for a safe space and want to learn how to have courageous conversations, Hope Interfaith Center has a couple of upcoming events to check out.
This Thursday at 6:30, the center will host a panel discussion on subjects like racism, cancer recovery, representation in the transgender community and more.
There will also be a Courageous Conversations Workshop on Saturday from 10:00 to 4:00 that will address topics like vulnerability, care-giving, winning over abuse and compassionate listening.
“And here is a safe, comfortable container. We create safety here for people to just listen to those stories and bring them out in the open. And it’s through our compassion and love, and again it builds an intimacy that we are all one," Hope Interfaith Center director Janice Gorman said.
The events are free with suggested donations of $17 for Thursday’s event and $66 for Saturday’s.
Those interested should RSVP by contacting the center.
