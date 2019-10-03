Hy-Vee releases data breach findings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hy-Vee announced they have finished their investigation into a payment processing incident that began in August.
The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants.
Data from payment cards used at these locations may have been accessed beginning November 9, 2018, through Aug. 2.
Customers can visit this link to see which locations were affected and if their payment card information and data was breached.
Some locations that were affected around southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are outlined below, along with the specific time frames that each location was targeted.
