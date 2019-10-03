Hy-Vee releases data breach findings

By Dion Cheney and Jake Rinehart | October 3, 2019 at 4:38 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 4:38 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hy-Vee announced they have finished their investigation into a payment processing incident that began in August.

The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants.

Data from payment cards used at these locations may have been accessed beginning November 9, 2018, through Aug. 2.

Customers can visit this link to see which locations were affected and if their payment card information and data was breached.

Some locations that were affected around southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are outlined below, along with the specific time frames that each location was targeted.

Store Type City State Address Dates
Pay at the Pump Mason City IA 1503 4th St SE 12/14/2018 - 07/29/2019
Pay at the Pump Spenser IA 727 Grand Ave 12/14/2018 - 07/29/2019
Pay at the Pump Albert Lea MN 2717 Bridge Ave 12/14/2018 - 07/29/2019
Market Grille Austin MN 1307 18th Ave NW 01/15/2019 - 07/29/2019
Pay at the Pump Austin MN 1001 18th Ave NW 12/14/2018 - 07/29/2019
Pay at the Pump Fairmont MN 917 S State St 12/14/2018 - 07/29/2019
Market Grille Faribault MN 1920 Grant St NW 01/15/2019 - 07/22/2019
Pat at the Pump Faribault MN 1930 Grant St NW 12/14/2018 - 07/29/2019
Market Grille Marshall MN 900 E Main St 01/15/2019 - 07/10/2019
Pay at the Pump Owatonna MN 1720 S Cedar 12/14/2018 - 07/29/2019
Market Grille Shakopee MN 1451 Adams St South 01/15/2019 - 07/29/2019
Starbucks Shakopee MN 1421 Adams St. South 01/15/2019 - 07/29/2019
Pay at the Pump Worthington MN 1245 Oxford St 12/14/2018 - 07/22/2019

