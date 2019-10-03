Mankato Public Safety investigating bomb threat to 12 area businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Twelve Mankato stores were alerted of a potential bomb threat targeting grocery stores Wednesday evening.
According to Mankato Public Safety, the dispatch center received a call at 5:40 p.m. from a vague male voice that said: “a bomb would go off in a grocery store in your town in 25 minutes.”
The caller did not specify Mankato.
Authorities alerted management of all stores selling groceries. Shoppers and staff at many retailers, including Sam’s Club and Cub Foods, were evacuated as a precaution.
Nothing suspicious was found. Mankato Public Safety says they will continue to investigate the situation.
