MSU, Mankato extends contract with Maverick Software Consulting, giving more students hands-on experience in software development

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is now offering more opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in software development and testing after it signed a five-year, $2.88 million contract with Maverick Software Consulting.
The contract continues the partnership, which first started 13 years ago, and the program, called “Project Maverick.”
Students perform software development and testing for Thomson Reuters.
Funds will go toward students’ salaries.
Junior Katie Regnier has been with the program for a year and a half.
“My dad’s actually a software engineer, and I thought what he did was super interesting," she said.
Regnier is one of the almost 150 students the program has employed so far.
“Yeah, so I’m doing software testing on the back-end, so I’m making sure that the data we scrape from websites is correct," she said.
Regnier is an intern, but the program can also serve as work experience for students.
According to project director Mike Wells, one-hundred percent of the students who have gone through the program and graduated have received full-time job offers.
“Not all at Thomson Reuters, but many, about half have. So, if you want to have a job, you can get all this real-world experience while you go to school," Wells said.
Wells said the program is now looking for new students.
Regnier said having hands-on experience before graduation is important.
“So that way when you go to your full-time job you already are prepared and you’re ready," she said.
Those interested in the program can visit mavericksoftware.com.
