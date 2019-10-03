New report shows traffic crashes increased in 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Traffic crashes and fatalities increased in 2018 according to the latest report released by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Despite the uptick, the report shows a decade-long downward trend overall.

State officials say just over 72,000 vehicle crashes were reported to the agency last year, with 381 people dying in those accidents, up 6-percent from 2017.

The report says the estimated economic cost of those crashes nears $2 billion when considering manpower, resources and other expenses to clear the roads.

When it comes to alcohol-related crashes, almost one-third of the total number of road fatalities involved alcohol, with just over 2,000 injuries.

A study conducted last June showed that 92-percent of drivers in Minnesota are wearing their seatbelt.

