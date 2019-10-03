OnlyInMN meets Hermann the German

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hermann the Germann in New Ulm has some company for the next couple of weeks.
Hanging out near the statue until October 21st is the "Only in MN" hashtag display.
The blue lettering travels all around the state highlighting notable tourist hot spots in Minnesota.
It arrives just in time for New Ulm’s Oktoberfest going on this month.
The city says everyone should go take a picture with Herman while the real-life hashtag is in town.
And if you’re posting to social media with your photos of the statue, don’t forget to use the “Only in Minnesota” and “New Ulm” hashtags!
