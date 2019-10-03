SCC’s Tour of Manufacturing exposes many to the field

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College hosted its annual Tour of Manufacturing for high school students and area locals.
The tours visit seven different disciplines in manufacturing.
Participants get to go through every lab for a demonstration of the equipment while getting answers to their questions.
According to SCC’s dean of career and technical education Kellie McElroy Hooper, 60–percent of the workforce will need some type of credential for a career in manufacturing.
SCC offers various credentials like a certificate and an associate's degree.
“This type of tour is significant for exploration and observation for students or the general public to come in and see what the fields are like. Our labs are basically the same as what would be out in industry,” McElroy Hooper said.
McElroy Hooper adds that tours have proven value, with many current students having gone through them.
For more information visit https://southcentral.edu/.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.