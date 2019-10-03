10th Mankato Marathon seeks volunteers and runners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 15 days.
Over the years Visit Mankato has made course changes based on community feedback.
This year's marathon will feature a completely new urban course.
Organizers project 4,100 runners and over 8,000 spectators double what they were in the event’s 1st year.
The growing participant numbers mean more volunteers will be needed.
The courses alone will require 475 volunteers and Visit Mankato say they’re still seeking about 150 more.
They say volunteers won't be disappointed.
“What’s really cool about this is depending upon where you live, if you’re in any of those neighborhoods, we probably have a volunteer location right outside or within blocks of your house. It’s a lot of fun to come on out and to listen to the runners, cheer them on, get excited,” Visit Mankato sports commissioner director Joy Leafblad said.
The event will feature a toddler trot, diaper dash, kids–K and the 5 and 10 K.
Runners are encouraged to register early, but day–of registration is offered.
