Trade talks with Japan, India ramping up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The United States and Japan recently finalizing the first phase of a trade pact is one of many efforts taking place to open up more trade markets.
The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association is actively searching for more market access and trade opportunities with Japan, and India as well.
Unlike China, current barriers preventing trade with Japan and India are non-tariff based.
Japan and India have a zero-tolerance policy for genetically modified soybeans.
Established years ago, the United States is hoping to refute the policy with the scientific data available today.
“And so we’re trying to get this industry and these countries and their representatives to understand that it’s not a safety issue and we want to provide the types of products that they want and need, but we just need a little variance on what those regulations state,” said Minnesota Soybean Growers Association CEO Tom Slunecka.
According to the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service, 90% of Japan’s soybean supply relies on imports.
