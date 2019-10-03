Truman Public School to mail ballots for referendum renewal

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Truman Public School is holding a vote deciding whether or not to renew a referendum that expires in 2021. That vote will be held by mail.
Next week, households in the district will receive a mail ballot with information on the tax amount and the ballot will ask two questions.
The first question is the vote to extend the existing property tax referendum that expires in 2021 and the second question is the approval of an additional $204 per student on top of the existing $128 with the current referendum.
That addition would add around $50,000 to the district's budget every year for ten years.
Truman’s superintendent and principal said they’re starting the referendum renewal early.
“And we’re doing that to ensure that we do get the support of the community to keep the school going because obviously the school needs the referendums and the support of the community, said superintendent and principal for Truman Public School, Lisa Shellum, "We know the city and the county have their own ideas of what the community and residents should pay, we needed to be safe and so that’s why we’re going out a year early.”
Mailed ballots must be returned to the district by 8:00 p.m. on November 5 either through the mail or put in the ballot box directly.
