Appliance and tire collection at the Sibley County Fairgrounds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur, Nicollet and Sibley county residents looking to get rid of old tires and appliances can head to the Nicollet County fairgrounds tomorrow.
Between 9 A-M and 1 P-M, Tri-County Solid Waste will be collecting those items as well as mattresses and box springs.
Anyone interested in the disposal service must provide proof of county residency and pay ten dollars for each appliance.
Tire fees vary depending on the size but don't exceed ten dollars unless rims are still intact, in which case the fee doubles.
For any questions about what can or cannot be dropped off, contact the Tri-County Solid Waste Office.
