Art of Meditation event offered to overcome negative emotions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sacred Sounds Mediation Club at Minnesota State University is holding a three-day yoga seminar that is free and open to the public.
The event focuses on the art of mediation and overcoming negative emotions.
A member of the club said students and community members who come to their weekly meetings on Friday are looking to deal with their stress and anxiety with meditation.
The club's goal is to teach people to cope with negative emotions in a way that is more than a temporary fix.
“We go to a doctor, we show them, oh I’m going through this kind of depression, or I’m going through stress and they give you medicine and you use it for a few days, a month, a year, but the mediation has scientifically proved that it is a cure for long term,” said Sacred Sounds Meditation Club member, Dolly Baruah.
The event is on November 1, 2 and 3 at the Hope Interfaith Center in Mankato on Pohl Road. It is free and open to the public.
A link to register is attached here.
