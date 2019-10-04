Brown County to host Emerald Ash Borer open house

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — An open house will be available for those looking to learn more and give input on proposals to add Brown County to the state formal quarantine.
Emerald Ash Borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on parts of the tree that moves nutrients up and down its limbs.
At the open house, Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials will take questions and comments on proposed formal quarantines.
EAB will have a major impact in Minnesota as the state has approximately one billion ash trees, the most of any state.
The open house will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m at the Brown County Law Enforcement Center, located at 15 South Washington Street in New Ulm.
