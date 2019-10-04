Chinese officials to visit United Stated amid China’s recent purchases of U.S. soybeans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With China purchasing more than 700 thousand metric tons of United States soybeans this week, things may be looking up for Minnesota soybean growers.
Along with soybean prices finishing four cents higher on Friday, the U.S. has been shipping beans off the west coast with a large portion of them being Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota beans.
“It looks as though we might get a few more sales. We have rumors that some Chinese officials are going to visit the United States later this week or early next week, so that might seal that deal for U.S. so there’s a little promise in the international community right now,” said Minnesota Soybean Growers Association CEO, Tom Slunecka.
President Trump confirmed Thursday that a Chinese delegation is expected next week.
